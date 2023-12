SHAFAQNA- The UNDP report reveals that Gaza war on Palestine’s neighbors Lebanon, Egypt, and Jordan has inflicted costs that could rise to at least $10 billion this year and drive over 230,000 people into poverty.

Commissioned by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the report reveals that the three neighboring nations may incur a loss in GDP that would amount to $10.3 billion or 2.3%, and in case the war goes for another six months, that amount could double.

Source: Al Mayadeen

www.shafaqna.com