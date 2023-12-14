English
Arab League slams Israeli occupation of East Jerusalem land

SHAFAQNA- The Arab League slammed the Israeli occupation of Palestinian lands in Silwan in East Jerusalem.

Arab League spokesman Jamal Rushdi said the Israeli action is a clear violation of international law and Security Council resolutions that prohibit unilateral measures in occupied territories.

Israel announced earlier in December that it would confiscate the land to build an air train over the area.

Rushdi said that the expropriation of property and displacement of residents from East Jerusalem are part of a systematic Israeli plan to “Judaize” the city, taking advantage of the global preoccupation with the assault on Gaza.

Source: ARAB NEWS

