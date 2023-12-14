English
International Shia News Agency
Middle EastOther News

Iran calls on UNHCR to act impartially

0

SHAFAQNA- Iran’s foreign minister called on the UN High Commissioner for Refugees to impartially help alleviate the suffering of refugees and displaced people from all countries.

UNHCR and responsible international organizations must avoid discrimination when dealing with the problems of displaced persons and refugees from different countries and their host states, said Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in a meeting with UNHCR Commissioner Filippo Grandi, which took place on Thursday on the sidelines of the Global Refugee Forum in Geneva, Switzerland.

He also called on the United Nations and UNHCR to provide more aid to Iran, which is hosting and providing services to millions of foreign refugees, under pressure from cruel unilateral U.S. sanctions.

Source: TASNIM

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Iran proposes cooperation with Japan on Afghanistan

parniani

The Champions League last 16 teams

rahman samadreza

Moscow: Iranian Ambassador-Russian Deputy FM Discussed Trade-Economic Cooperation

parniani

Duke-Dravok lagoon: Mysterious-Imaginative Swamp in Iran [Video]

parniani

[Photos] Atashkooh Fire Temple: Architectural Heritage of Sassanide Period in Iran

parniani

Isna: Iran’s negotiations with 20 countries to develop aviation cooperation

bahramian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.