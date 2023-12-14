Iran calls on UNHCR to act impartially

SHAFAQNA- Iran’s foreign minister called on the UN High Commissioner for Refugees to impartially help alleviate the suffering of refugees and displaced people from all countries.

UNHCR and responsible international organizations must avoid discrimination when dealing with the problems of displaced persons and refugees from different countries and their host states, said Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in a meeting with UNHCR Commissioner Filippo Grandi, which took place on Thursday on the sidelines of the Global Refugee Forum in Geneva, Switzerland.

He also called on the United Nations and UNHCR to provide more aid to Iran, which is hosting and providing services to millions of foreign refugees, under pressure from cruel unilateral U.S. sanctions.

Source: TASNIM

