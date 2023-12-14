English
International Shia News Agency
Middle EastOther News

Iran proposes cooperation with Japan on Afghanistan

SHAFAQNA- Iran’s Foreign Minister, Hossein Amirabdollahian expressed Iran’s willingness to work with Japan on joint projects to improve the situation in Afghanistan.

In a meeting with his Japanese counterpart Yoko Kamikawa, on Wednesday At a meeting in Geneva, Amirabdollahian emphasized Iran’s efforts to ensure peace, stability and security in neighboring Afghanistan.

Iran’s foreign minister expressed Japan’s contribution to assistance in Afghanistan through the United Nations, said: “We are prepared to carry out projects on the improvement of the situation in Afghanistan under mutual cooperation (with Japan).”

Source: TASNIM

www.shafaqna.com

