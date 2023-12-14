Protests continue at Zara stores over ad campaign seen as insensitive to Gaza victims

SHAFAQNA- Activists in cities across the world have continued to stage protests at Zara outlets over ad campaign seen as insensitive to Gaza victims.

The hashtag #BoycottZara trended on X on Saturday, with the company’s social media pages flooded with Palestinian flags in the comments. “I don’t believe anyone in branding or marketing saw the wrapped statue in that Zara photo shoot and didn’t think of this,” wrote one X user.

The images were withdrawn on Tuesday amid widespread backlash. Zara’s parent company said the campaign was conceived in July and produced in September, prior to the October 7 attack. Some customers “saw in them something far from what was intended when they were created”, Zara said in a post on Instagram.

In Australia, dozens of keffiyeh-wearing protesters stormed Zara shops carrying coffins, while in Portugal activists smeared fake blood on Zara shops and sprayed the words, “Freedom for Palestine.”

Other protests were seen at Zara outlets in Germany, the Netherlands, Tunisia, Turkey and Scotland, where one store was forced to temporarily close as protesters stood outside with megaphones and placards.

