Saudi FM and UK’s David Cameron discuss developments in Gaza Strip

SHAFAQNA- Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with British Foreign Secretary David Cameron in  London.

The two sides discussed developments in the Gaza Strip and surrounding areas, and the need to take the necessary steps for a ceasefire and to ensure the violence does not spread, the ministry said in a statement.

Prince Faisal stressed the importance of the international community, especially the permanent members of the UN Security Council, including the UK, intensifying efforts aimed at a ceasefire.

Source: ARAB NEWS

