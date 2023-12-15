English
Huge increase in number of mosques in Russia

SHAFAQNA- The number of mosques in Russia has increased by 60 times in three decades, a deputy head of the presidential administration said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the XIX International Muslim Forum in Moscow, Magomedsalam Magomedov said: “In 1991, the country had just 120 operating mosques and there are more than 7,000 of them now.” “Never in its history has our nation seen such numbers,” Magomedov added.

The deputy presidential administration chief also said that each year, up to 25,000 Russian Muslims make the pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca, known as the Hajj. A total of 350,000 believers from Russia have done so over the past 30 years, he added.

Source: Global Village Space

