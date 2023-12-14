Mosque in Germany receives threatening letter

SHAFAQNA- A Letter containing anti-Muslim threats were sent to a mosques in in the western German city of Munster.

Sent to the Munster Central Mosque, the letter contained insults against Muslims and migrants. The letter also contained racist remarks, including “Germany for the Germans, foreigners out.”

Speaking to Anadolu, Fettah Cavus, the head of the Munster Central Mosque Association, said that regrettably, hostility towards foreigners and Muslims is on the rise in Germany.

Source: Anadolu Agency