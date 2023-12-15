English
Japan to give $3 million to provide education for refugees

SHAFAQNA- Japan will contribute around $3 million to a global fund providing education for refugees, as Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa pledged more support for the displaced.

“We cannot significantly improve the situation by merely providing food, water, and shelter to vulnerable people. We must adopt a more future-oriented, medium- to long-term approach,” Kamikawa said at the Global Refugee Forum in Geneva on Wednesday.

Japan’s contribution to “Education Cannot Wait,” a global fund that provides education to those affected by emergencies and crises, will be allocated to support children in Ukraine, which has been under invasion by Russia since February 2022, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

Source: Japan Today

