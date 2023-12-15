English
World Bank: China’s economy is forecast to slow sharply in 2024

SHAFAQNA- The World Bank is forecasting that China’s economy will slow next year, with annual growth falling to 4.5% from 5.2% this year.

The report said the recovery of the world’s second-largest economy from setbacks of the COVID-19 pandemic, among other shocks, remains “fragile,” dogged by weakness in the property sector and in global demand for China’s exports, high debt levels and wavering consumer confidence.

The estimate that growth would be around 5% this year but then fall in coming months was in line with other forecasts. Growth is expected to slow further in 2025, to 4.3% from 4.5% next year, the World Bank said.

Source: The Asahi Shimbu

