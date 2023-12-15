SHAFAQNA- A number of civilians were brutally murdered last night in a series of Israeli airstrikes which targeted multiple locations in south­ern Gaza.

The toll increased further as Israeli warplanes bombed a residential area near Kuwaiti Hospital in Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip. Scores of casualties were rushed to the Abu Yousef al-Najjar Hospital in the city.

Israeli airstrikes were not confined to Khan Yunis and Rafah; residential areas and homes in Deir al-Balah, Gaza City, and Nusseirat faced Israeli bombardments, causing additional injuries among the civilian population.

Israel Defence Minister Yoav Gallant tells Sullivan Israeli military needs “more than a few months” to defeat Hamas, adding that “it is going to be a long war”.

At least 18,787 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks since October 7. The revised death toll in Israel stands at 1,147.

More displacement, hunger for Palestinians across Gaza

Displaced people are arriving from Beit Lahiya, in the northern Gaza Strip, where heavy artillery shelling took place last night and in the early morning hours. There are reports of people having been killed and critically injured in raids across Gaza, mainly in Khan Younis, where fierce fighting between the Israeli military and the Qassam Brigades is taking place under the cover of heavy aerial bombardment. We don’t know the number of victims in Khan Younis, but there are reports of women and children being seriously injured and taken to Nasser hospital. The result of the ongoing bombardment is that more people are becoming displaced. They are hungry and thirsty and queue all day long to get some water and bread.

Source: WAFA, Al Jazeera

www.shafaqna.com