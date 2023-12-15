English
Doctors Without Borders sent distress call through New York Times to stop Israeli aggression on Gaza

Doctors Without Borders

SHAFAQNA- Doctors Without Borders sent a distress call through an advertisement published by New York Times to stop the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.

The organization stressed in its announcement that “there is no safe place in Gaza, the bombing does not stop, and there is barely any food or clean water. This humanitarian catastrophe must be ended urgently.”

The organization reiterated in a statement by its branch in Canada the call to respond to its demands, quoting a doctor from Gaza named Ruba as saying, “Airstrikes are raining down on us every day and night, and they continue to target everyone. No one is safe.”

Source: The Palestinian Information Center

www.shafaqna.com

