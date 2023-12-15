UNAMA calls on Taliban to take steps to protect women from violence

SHAFAQNA- The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) called on Taliban authorities to take all necessary steps to protect Afghan women and girls from gender-based violence.

UNAMA in a 24-page report stressed the “de facto authorities should confirm or clarify the applicable legal framework that prescribes and regulates the administration of justice regarding complaints of gender based violence against Afghan women and girls.”

According to the report, between 15 August 2021 and 15 July 2022, UNAMA observed that the “de facto authorities’ handling of complaints/cases12 of gender-based violence against women and girls was unclear and inconsistent.”

Source: TOLOnews

