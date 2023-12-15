Report: Israeli forces turn Gaza schools into execution sites

SHAFAQNA- The Israeli forces turning Gaza schools into makeshift military barracks and sites for field executions, according to a rights monitor.

The bodies of at least 15 people were found on Wednesday at a school in the west of the Jabalia refugee camp, according to reports. Eyewitnesses and relatives of victims told Al Jazeera that those killed were shot at point-blank range.

The Euro-Med human rights monitor said testimonies it had received and its preliminary investigations had found that the individuals had been executed after interrogation by the Israeli army.

“We were shocked to discover 15 bodies after the Israeli forces left the school,” Muhammad Jalal, 37, told Euro-Med.

“It was obvious that they were directly shot, and some of them had their bodies disintegrated due to the heavy gunfire.”

3,714 students killed in Palestine by ‘Israel’ since October 7

Israeli occupation forces are killing students both in Gaza and the West Bank, while also detaining school-age children in the West Bank.

According to the ministry’s statement, 3,679 students were martyred and 5,429 others were injured in Gaza while in the Occupied West Bank, 35 students were killed and 271 others were wounded.

The statement also noted that Israeli occupational forces (IOF) detained 82 students in the Occupied West Bank since October 7.

In addition, data showed that 209 teachers and administrators were killed and 619 were injured in Gaza, while two were wounded and 65 were detained in the Occupied West Bank.

Source: New Arab, Al Mayadeen

