UN condemns Israeli desecration of Jenin mosque

SHAFAQNA- The spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, said that the desecration of places of worship ‘should not be tolerated’ after the Israeli soldiers stormed a mosque in Jenin, where they performed Jewish rituals and chanted Hannukah songs over a loud speaker usually used for the Muslim call to prayer.

Stephane Dujarric, then stressed that religious sites need to “be respected and cannot be perverted in one way or another.”

Israeli Police Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has shared the video on his Telegram channel, not only praising Israeli occupation soldiers for the desecration of the Jenin mosque but also denying Jenin its identity, calling it “Nin”. This name would be the name of Jenin if it ever gets ethnically cleansed and occupied by Israeli occupation settlers.

Source: Al Mayadeen

