English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

Two Liberia-flagged ship hit in Red Sea from Yemen

0
Two Liberia-flagged ship

SHAFAQNA- Several incidents were reported in the Red Sea today by Reuters, with two Liberian-flagged ships reported to have been struck.

Earlier on Thursday, the Yemeni Armed Forces announced that their Naval forces carried out a military operation against the Maersk Gibraltar cargo ship, which was en route to the Israeli occupation entity.

In a statement, the Yemeni Armed Forces confirmed that the ship was targeted with a drone, adding that a direct hit was confirmed after the Maersk Gibraltar’s crew refused to respond to warning calls from the Yemeni Naval Forces.

Source: Al Mayadeen 

www.shafaqna.com

 

Related posts

Only 7,000 Palestinians allowed to perform Friday prayer in Al-Aqsa Mosque due to Israeli restrictions for 10th week in row

leila yazdani

Report: Israeli forces turn Gaza schools into execution sites

leila yazdani

UN condemns Israeli desecration of Jenin mosque

nafiseh yazdani

Doctors Without Borders sent distress call through New York Times to stop Israeli aggression on Gaza

leila yazdani

Deadly Israeli air strikes target south­ern Gaza

leila yazdani

London: Saudi-UK FM’s discuss developments in Gaza

nasibeh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.