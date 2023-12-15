Two Liberia-flagged ship hit in Red Sea from Yemen

SHAFAQNA- Several incidents were reported in the Red Sea today by Reuters, with two Liberian-flagged ships reported to have been struck.

Earlier on Thursday, the Yemeni Armed Forces announced that their Naval forces carried out a military operation against the Maersk Gibraltar cargo ship, which was en route to the Israeli occupation entity.

In a statement, the Yemeni Armed Forces confirmed that the ship was targeted with a drone, adding that a direct hit was confirmed after the Maersk Gibraltar’s crew refused to respond to warning calls from the Yemeni Naval Forces.

Source: Al Mayadeen

