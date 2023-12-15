11 police forces martyred in terrorist attack in southeastern Iran

SHAFAQNA-A terrorist attack on a police post in southeastern Iran has killed 11 police forces and injured at least six others.
Deputy Governor-General of Sistan and Baluchestan province, Alireza Marhamati said to IRNA on Friday that atleast 11 Iranian police officers were martyred in this province in a terrorist attack on Thursday night in Rusk County.
According to Sistan and Baluchestan Police website, in this attack, a number of terrorists were killed and injured, as well as a number of police officers were injured and martyred.
Rask County is one of the counties of Sistan and Baluchistan located in the southeastern Iran.
The Pakistan-based so-called Jaish-ul-Adl terror group claimed responsibility for the attack.
Majid Mirahmadi, the deputy interior minister for security and police affairs, said the terrorists attacked the police post from several directions and later ambushed reinforcements deployed to the location.
He said two of the terrorists were killed and one of them was injured and arrested in hours-long clashes, while the rest escaped.