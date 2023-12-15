11 police forces martyred in terrorist attack in southeastern Iran

Deputy Governor-General of Sistan and Baluchestan province, Alireza Marhamati said to IRNA on Friday that atleast 11 Iranian police officers were martyred in this province in a terrorist attack on Thursday night in Rusk County.

According to Sistan and Baluchestan Police website, in this attack, a number of terrorists were killed and injured, as well as a number of police officers were injured and martyred.

Rask County is one of the counties of Sistan and Baluchistan located in the southeastern Iran.