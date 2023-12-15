Only 7,000 Palestinians allowed to perform Friday prayer in Al-Aqsa Mosque due to Israeli restrictions for 10th week in row

SHAFAQNA-Only 7,000 Palestinians were allowed to perform prayers in Al-Aqsa Mosque, as Israeli police banned the entry of hundreds of people into the holy site for tenth week in row.

A photojournalist was injured on Friday as Israeli forces assaulted worshipers who were banned entry to Al-Aqsa Mosque in Occupied Jerusalem to perform Friday prayer.

Israeli police forced worshipers to leave the Mosque before they headed to Wadi al-Joze and Ras al-Amud neighborhoods to perform Friday prayer there.

A Jerusalemite source reported that Israeli forces severely beat photographer Mustafa Al-Kharouf in Wadi Al-Joze, injuring him in the head.

Israeli police officers also assaulted a number of elderly people who attempted to enter the holy site from Al-Asbat Gate.

Source: The Palestinian Information Center

