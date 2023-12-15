Abbas : Genocide against Palestinians must be stopped

SHAFAQNA- Genocide in Gaza must be stopped , the State of Palestine President Mahmoud Abbas said on Friday at the meeting with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in Ramallah.
At the meeting, Abbas underscored “the urgent need to stop the ongoing Israeli aggression, particularly the genocide that’s being carried out against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip these days,” the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.
The president demanded “to save the civilian population from the sorrow and destruction that are being caused by the Israeli war machine.”