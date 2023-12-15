English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

IFJ condemns violent Israeli attacks on journalists

0

SHAFAQNA- Head of the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) slammed the violent  Israeli attack on Anadolu photojournalist.

“I watched the video and Mustafa in particular was only doing his job and nothing else, and when I watched the video it was really violent and aggressive,” Bellanger said.

Every day, civilians as well as journalists become “victims of the Israeli military,” he stressed, adding that at least 64 journalists and media workers have been killed in Gaza since October 7. The federation will document all cases to the International Criminal Court, he added.

Source: TRTWORLD

Related posts

US journalist reveals Israel’s plan to kill all Hamas leaders after exchanging hostages

asadian

Gaza: At least 6 cemeteries destroyed by Israeli forces

nasibeh yazdani

Report: Israeli forces turn Gaza schools into execution sites

leila yazdani

Two Liberia-flagged ships hit in Red Sea

nafiseh yazdani

UN Condemns Desecration of Jenin Mosque by Israeli Occupation Soldiers

nafiseh yazdani

Doctors Without Borders sent distress call through New York Times to stop Israeli aggression on Gaza

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.