SHAFAQNA- Russia’s decision to participate in Paris Olympics will be fully in line with the interests of the athletes and the country, Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin said at an Olympic meeting.

Russian President Putin said during his combined Direct Line Q&A session and year-end press conference on Thursday (14 Dec. 2023) that the conditions for the admission of Russian athletes to the Olympics required a thorough assessment.

