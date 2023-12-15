English
Gaza: At least 6 cemeteries destroyed by Israeli forces

SHAFAQNA- According to an analysis conducted by The New York Times using satellite imagery and video footage, Israeli forces demolished at least six cemeteries in the northern Gaza Strip during their recent ground invasion advancements.

A satellite image captured on Sunday reveals Israeli forces demolished part of the Tunisian cemetery to establish a temporary military position in the Shuja’iyya neighbourhood in Gaza, despite international law considering the destruction of religious locations as possible war crimes.

Source: Middle East Monitor

