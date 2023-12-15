English
US journalist reveals Israel’s plan to kill all Hamas leaders after exchanging hostages

While Israel and the Hamas political leaders have resumed contact about a possible exchange of hostages, American journalist Seymour Hersh revealed on his blog that Israel plans to kill the entire Hamas leadership after all hostages return home.

“The minute the last hostage is on Israeli soil, the entire [Hamas] leadership – political, religious, and military – will be killed in the countries where they live. Mossad is already tracking them, but killing them before the hostages are out is risky,” Hersh wrote on Substack, claiming that a US official told him.

