FAO: Food security situation in Sudan surged to extremely alarming levels

SHAFAQNA- Food security situation in Sudan has surged to extremely alarming levels, requiring our immediate and collective action, the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said.

Citing the newly released Integrated Food Security Phase (IPC) projections, the deputy FAO representative to Sudan, said that 17.7 million people are facing IPC Phase 3 or above (Crisis or worse) between October 2023 and February 2024.

The most vulnerable populations are concentrated in states experiencing violence, including Greater Darfur, Greater Kordofan, and Khartoum, especially in the tri-city area of Khartoum, Bahri, and Omdurman, Adam Yao, told a UN press briefing in Geneva.

