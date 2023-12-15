Russia: Shutdown of communications services in Gaza risk to public safety

SHAFAQNA- Russia expresses serious concern over reports about the complete interruption of telecom service in the Gaza Strip as this may lead to additional casualties among civilians, according to the Russian foreign ministry statement addressed to the World Radiocommunication Conference, which is underway in Dubai.

The Russian side reiterated its commitment “to the unfailing implementation of the resolutions of the Union’s conferences on Palestine’s status within the ITU” and called for promoting the development of communications infrastructure in Palestine.

Source: TASS