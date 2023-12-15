Starvation grips Gaza amid genocide

SHAFAQNA- The vast majority of Gaza’s 2.2 million inhabitants lack sufficient food and occasionally enduring several days without any food, as per the World Food Programme.

Gazans are confronting the specter of starvation for the first time in recent history, as reported by United Nations agencies. Aid deliveries have fallen short of the escalating needs in the enclave, resulting in a collapsed food supply system, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The UN is currently evaluating whether Gaza meets the formal definition of famine, where two out of every 10,000 residents die from hunger each day, and roughly one in three children is acutely malnourished.

