UK: Pressure mounting for expulsion of Israeli ambassador from London

SHAFAQNA- In London, more than 22,000 supporters of Palestine in the UK have signed a petition calling for the expulsion of the ambassador of the Zionist regime from the country.

According to a report by IRNA on Friday night, the petition, uploaded on the “Change” website, expresses deep concern about the radicalization of British society due to the presence and influence of the Israeli ambassador. The signatories argue that having an ambassador potentially leads to division and extremism in society, which is worrisome.

The petitioners consider the ambassador of the Zionist regime as a source of conflict in British society and recommend that the London government reassess his position. As of the time of this news, the petition has gathered 22,110 signatures and is rapidly increasing. In the past 24 hours alone, more than 18,800 people have signed the mentioned petition.

