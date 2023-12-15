Iranian University Teachers praise peaceful activities of Harvard University

SHAFAQNA- “We are deeply concerned about the pressure imposed on you by some members of Congress regarding the peaceful activities of your students and their civil liberties. We strongly denounce this pressure, which threatens the freedom of expression and the academic rights of students who are interested in defending justice and the rights of oppressed people and condemning the genocide in the Gaza Strip”, the Secretary-General of the Islamic Association of University Teachers of Iran wrote in a letter to President of Harvard University.

Here is the full text of the letter of Mahmoud Sadeghi to Claudine Gay:

Ms. Claudine Gay

Esteemed President of Harvard University

I am writing to you as the secretary-general of the Islamic Association of University Teachers, a non-governmental organization consisting of professors from Iranian universities. Our association has been advocating for the human rights of Iranian academics and academic and civil freedoms for almost four decades. We are deeply concerned about the pressure imposed on you by some members of Congress regarding the peaceful activities of your students and their civil liberties.

We strongly denounce this pressure, which threatens the freedom of expression and the academic rights of students who are interested in defending justice and the rights of oppressed people and condemning the genocide in the Gaza Strip.

We commend your brave perseverance in defending the academic integrity and autonomy of your institution, and we appreciate the resolute support of the university’s board of trustees for you.

Your stance serves as an exemplar for responsible management of academic settings by all boards of trustees and presidents of universities across the globe. We hope that you will continue to uphold the values of academic excellence and diversity that Harvard University is known for.

Respectfully

Mahmoud Sadeghi

Secretary-General of the Islamic Association of University Teachers

Associate Professor of Law at Tarbiat Modares University

Attorney at Law

