Al-Arabiya: USA-Egypt negotiations on timeline for concluding Gaza war

SHAFAQNA- Saudi news network reported that the United States has negotiated with Egypt about the necessity of having a timeline framework to end the Gaza war.

According to ISNA, while international pressures on Washington regarding full-scale support for the Zionist regime’s war crimes in Gaza have intensified, a Saudi network reported on negotiations between the United States and Egypt regarding a timeline framework to end the war in Gaza.

On Friday, Al-Arabiya network reported, citing informed sources, that the United States has negotiated and engaged in discussions with Egyptian authorities about the necessity of establishing a timeline framework to end the war in Gaza.

Source: Isna

