Japan: Henoko base relocation project enters new phase

Henoko base relocation project

SHAFAQNA- The project to relocate a USA military base to the Henoko coastal area in Okinawa Prefecture, southern Japan, is entering a new phase, five years after land reclamation began there.

On Dec. 14, 2018, the Japanese government began landfill work in the Henoko area in the city of Nago to build a facility that will take over the functions of USA Marine Corps Air Station Futenma in Ginowan, also in Okinawa.

On Wednesday, a high court branch in Okinawa is scheduled to issue a ruling on a lawsuit filed by the central government against the Okinawa Prefectural Government over procedures for improving soft ground off the coast of Henoko.

