Warplanes bombed two houses in the northern Gaza Strip killing at least 14 people and wounding others, while dozens of others, including children and women, were killed and injured as a result of the bombing of a house in Jabalia, while a large number of people are still trapped under the rubble.

At least 18,787 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks since October 7. The revised death toll in Israel stands at around 1,200