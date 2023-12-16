English
Al Jazeera: Mossad chief meets Qatari PM for resumption of prisoner-release talks

Mossad chief meets Qatari PM

SHAFAQNA- There are media reports suggesting a meeting between Mossad chief and the Qatari PM for resumption of prisoner-release talks.

The report suggests that the meeting may be taking place after mounting pressure on Netanyahu following the killing of three captives by Israeli forces who admitted to having mistaken them for Palestinian fighters.

Last month, Israel called back its negotiators from Qatar saying the talks had reached an impasse.

Al Jazeera’s Alan Fisher, reporting from occupied East Jerusalem, said Netanyahu had been “dead set against the idea of sending the head of Mossad to try and start negotiations”.

“Perhaps it was because of what just happened, perhaps it was because of hundreds of people hitting the streets and making their views known, perhaps are the families of those held captives arguing that he has been ignoring them.”

Source:  Al Jazeera

www.shafaqna.com

 

