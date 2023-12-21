UK: ICAIR held first ever public seminar on Imam Ali’s Quran

SHAFAQNA- The International Centre for Advanced Islamic Research (ICAIR) held its first ever public seminar, on the topic of Imam Ali’s Quran, on 28th October 2023 at its headquarters in Harefield, London.

The seminar was delivered by Dr. Seyfeddin Kara, Assistant Professor of Islamic Origins at the University of Groningen, Netherlands. Dr. Kara holds a PhD in Islamic Studies from the University of Durham, UK, and his academic journey includes a prestigious Marie Sklodowska-Curie Global Fellowship, with research terms at the University of Toronto, the University of Lund, and the University of Göttingen. Dr. Kara is an expert in the textual history of the Qur’an, having authored “In Search of Ali ibn Abi Talib’s Codex: History and Traditions of the Earliest Copy of the Qur’an.” His latest book, “The Integrity of the Qurʾan: Sunni and Shiʿi Historical Narratives,” is scheduled for publication by Edinburgh University Press in early 2024.

The event commenced with a brief recitation of the Quran, followed by introductory remarks from Shaykh Alexander Khaleeli – Head of ICAIR. Dr. Kara then took the podium to deliver his presentation. In the first part of his presentation, he introduced different academic approaches to the textual history of the Qur’an. He then outlined his research into accounts that say that Imam Ali (a) spent the first six months after the passing of the Prophet (saw) compiling the Qur’an. He also introduced the isnad-cum-matn method of analysing ahadith and showed how this could be used to counter negative Orientalist assumptions about the authenticity of traditions and their reliability as historical sources. Dr Kara’s presentation was followed by a lively question-and-answer session. Br. Arifali Hirji, WF Secretary General, brought the event to a close with a short address and note of thanks.

This is the first of many seminars bringing together experts on various topics within Islamic studies and the community, in line with ICAIR’s mission to empower the community through access to leading scholarship on Shi’ism.

