SHAFAQNA- Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah passed away on Saturday (16 Dec. 2023) at the age of 86. Kuwait TV broke into programming with the Quranic recitation just before making the announcement.

In late November, he was admitted to the hospital due to a medical emergency. Sheikh Nawaf was sworn in after 2020 death of his predecessor, the late Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. Sheikh Nawaf previously served as Kuwait’s interior and defense minister.

