English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

CNN’s Chief Correspondent reported ‘horror of modern warfare’ from inside Gaza

0
CNN’s chief correspondent

SHAFAQNA- The horror of modern warfare was visible in the streets strewn with trash and rubble from destroyed buildings in Gaza, CNN’s Chief Correspondent Clarissa Ward reported.

In a six-minute video report, Ward described conditions in Gaza as the worst she has seen in the enclave in her 20 years as a reporter.

“In the streets strewn with trash and rubble from destroyed buildings, we see the horror of modern warfare. Despite the heavy bombardment, people wander around outside like zombies – perhaps trying to fathom their lives, perhaps with nothing else to do,” the CNN’s Journalist narrated in the video.

At the UAE’s field hospital, she witnessed medical staff overwhelmed with patients and working with inadequate supplies and facilities.

Source: New Arab

www.shafaqna.com

 

Related posts

Streets in Gaza become open-air gravesites

leila yazdani

USA: Pro-Israel tech group targets critics of Gaza war

leila yazdani

Al-Jazeera: Mossad’s Chief-Qatari PM met for resumption of prisoner-release talks

leila yazdani

Gaza: Dozens of civilians killed in Israel’s 70-day long genocidal war

leila yazdani

Starvation grips Gaza amid genocide

nafiseh yazdani

Russia: Shutdown of communications services in Gaza risk to public safety

nasibeh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.