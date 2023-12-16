CNN’s Chief Correspondent reported ‘horror of modern warfare’ from inside Gaza

SHAFAQNA- The horror of modern warfare was visible in the streets strewn with trash and rubble from destroyed buildings in Gaza, CNN’s Chief Correspondent Clarissa Ward reported.

In a six-minute video report, Ward described conditions in Gaza as the worst she has seen in the enclave in her 20 years as a reporter.

“In the streets strewn with trash and rubble from destroyed buildings, we see the horror of modern warfare. Despite the heavy bombardment, people wander around outside like zombies – perhaps trying to fathom their lives, perhaps with nothing else to do,” the CNN’s Journalist narrated in the video.

At the UAE’s field hospital, she witnessed medical staff overwhelmed with patients and working with inadequate supplies and facilities.

