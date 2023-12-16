English
International Shia News Agency
USA: Pro-Israel tech group targets critics of Gaza war

SHAFAQNA- A group of pro-Israeli tech investors and executives in California launched a WhatsApp group through which they defend Israel’s Gaza war, and pressure pro-Palestinian individuals and institutions in media, academia, and the business world.

The two journalists, Jack Poulson and Lee Fang said they obtained access to thousands of messages in the WhatsApp group, officially named the “J-Ventures Global Kibbutz Group.” They assert that the group is a project of the US-Israeli investment fund J-Ventures, where participants “request and claim tasks ranging from social media responses to IDF support shipments.”

300 like-minded investors, tech executives, activists, and at least one senior Israeli government official included in WhatsApp group.

Source: AA

www.shafaqna.com

