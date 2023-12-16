Streets in Gaza become open-air gravesites

SHAFAQNA- Palestinians have turned to burying the bodies of their relatives killed in Israeli airstrikes in makeshift mass graves in squares, hospitals, spaces between streets, playgrounds, wedding halls, markets throughout the Gaza Strip.

The burials in makeshift graves are due to the difficulty of reaching cemeteries because of the ongoing aggression.

Palestinians interviewed by Anadolu said the graves are intended to be temporary until a humanitarian cease-fire is declared or hostilities cease. At that point, the bodies will be moved to official cemeteries in cities.

Documenting 120 makeshift graves

The head of the Euro-Mediterranean Observatory for Human Rights, Rami Abdu, said his teams have documented “more than 120 makeshift mass graves in the governorates of the Gaza Strip for burying the victims of the ongoing Israeli war.”

Abdu noted in a previous statement to Anadolu that “people in the Strip have resorted to establishing makeshift mass graves in residential neighborhoods, courtyards of homes, streets, wedding halls, and sports stadiums, given the difficulty of accessing main and organized cemeteries.”

Source: AA

www.shafaqna.com