UN strongly condemns terrorist attack in South-eastern Iran

SHAFAQNA- The United Nation has strongly condemned a terrorist attack on a police station in South-eastern Iran.

In a statement released on Friday (15 Dec. 2023), Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the UN’s secretary-general, stressed the need to bring to justice the perpetrators of the terrorist attack, which targeted a police station in Jask County and was claimed by the terrorist group “Jaish-al-Adl”.

“The United Nations expresses deep condolences to the bereaved families and the people and the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured,” he said.

It came after IRNA’s correspondent asked Dujarric during a press conference whether the UN condemns the terrorist attack.

Source: IRNA

www.shafaqna.com