WHO: Gaza only has 11 semi-functional hospitals remaining out of 36

SHAFAQNA- Gaza only has 11 semi-functional hospitals remaining out of 36, the World Health Organization reported.

Although they are able to admit new patients services are limited. Only one of these hospitals is in the north, according to the World Health Organization.

The two major hospitals in southern Gaza are operating at three times their bed capacity while facing critical shortages of basic supplies and fuel.

According to the health ministry in Gaza, occupancy rates are now reaching 206 percent in inpatient departments and 250 percent in intensive care units. Additionally, these hospitals are providing shelter to thousands of internally displaced people.