SHAFAQNA- In Singapore, Sayyid Badr Hamad Al Busaidi, the Foreign Minister of Oman, had a productive discussion today with Teo Chee Hean, the Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security.

During the meeting, both parties delved into various regional subjects and global advancements.

Oman and Singapore emphasized the significance of strengthening cooperation and friendship, while also fostering a closer investment partnership and sharing knowledge.

Source: ONA

