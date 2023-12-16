UN’s Secretary-General’s report: Rights of women limited in Afghanistan

SHAFAQNA- The UN’s Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in his new report mentioned that demands to establish a comprehensive government in Afghanistan have been ignored by Taliban, and the rights of women and girls have also been limited.

The report titled: “The situation in Afghanistan and its implications for international peace and security” addressed: “While girls and young women are reportedly able to access all-female madrasas, UNAMA has been unable to verify the numbers of girls studying in these institutions or the quality of the education provided, particularly with regard to whether it includes modern subjects and leads to the same opportunities as those provided to boys.”

According to this report, armed conflicts in 2023 have decreased by 41% compared to last year, and the armed opposition has not been able to create any challenge for the Islamic Emirate in the field of land management in Afghanistan.

Source: TOLOnews

