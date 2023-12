SHAFAQNA- According to Shafqna Sports, Al-Ittihad faced Egypt’s Al-Ahly in the quarter finals of the Club World Cup. Although Al-Ittihad was the host in this game, it was defeated by its Egyptian opponent with a score of 3:1.

After the game, Al-Ahly players held the Palestinian flag to show their support for the people of Gaza.

Source: SHAFAQNA SPORT

www.shafaqna.com