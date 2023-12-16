English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

Israeli sniper kills two Christian women in Gaza church

0
Israeli sniper kills two Christian women

SHAFAQNA- The Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem said that an Israeli sniper shot dead two Christian women at the Holy Family Parish in Gaza, where the majority of Christian families have taken refuge since October 7.

The Patriarchate identified the women as Nahida Anton and her daughter, Samar Anton, who were walking to the Sister’s Convent when they were shot. “One was killed as she tried to carry the other to safety,” the statement said.

Mitri Raheb, a pastor, said the women’s home was destroyed last month in an Israeli air strike.

Source:  Al Jazeera

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Al Jazeera: Houthis in Oman-mediated talks over Red Sea ‘operations’

leila yazdani

EU slams Israeli attacks on journalists

nasibeh yazdani

UNRWA chief: Gaza fight is media war

leila yazdani

Israeli air raids continue to target south Gaza

leila yazdani

WHO: Gaza only has 11 semi-functional hospitals remaining out of 36

leila yazdani

Streets in Gaza become open-air gravesites

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.