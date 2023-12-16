Israeli sniper kills two Christian women in Gaza church

SHAFAQNA- The Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem said that an Israeli sniper shot dead two Christian women at the Holy Family Parish in Gaza, where the majority of Christian families have taken refuge since October 7.

The Patriarchate identified the women as Nahida Anton and her daughter, Samar Anton, who were walking to the Sister’s Convent when they were shot. “One was killed as she tried to carry the other to safety,” the statement said.

Mitri Raheb, a pastor, said the women’s home was destroyed last month in an Israeli air strike.

www.shafaqna.com