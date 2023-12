SHAFAQNA- Jammu and Kashmir administration did not allow Friday prayers at Srinagar Mosque for the 10th consecutive week.

The Anjuman Auqaf of the Jamia Masjid in a statement said the authorities once again disallowed Friday prayers at the Central Mosque for the 10th consecutive Friday and also put Mirwaiz Muhammad Umar Farooq, who delivers the Friday sermon there, under house detention.

Source:The Hindu