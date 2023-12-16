USCIRF urgs Biden to take action against India for targeting of religious minorities

SHAFAQNA- The US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), called on the White House to designate India a “country of particular concern” under the US Religious Freedom Act, as a “serious threat” to religious freedoms.

“The Indian government’s alleged involvement in the killing of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada and the plot to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in the United States are deeply troubling,” Stephen Schneck, the commissioner of the organization, was quoted as saying in a USCIRF release. According to Schneck, these represent “a severe escalation of India’s efforts to silence religious minorities and human rights defenders.”

Source: RT

www.shafaqna.com