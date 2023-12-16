English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsAsia-PacificFeatured 3Other News

USCIRF urgs Biden to take action against India for targeting of religious minorities

0
religious minorities

SHAFAQNA- The US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), called on the White House to designate India a “country of particular concern” under the US Religious Freedom Act, as a “serious threat” to religious freedoms.

“The Indian government’s alleged involvement in the killing of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada and the plot to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in the United States are deeply troubling,” Stephen Schneck, the commissioner of the organization, was quoted as saying in a USCIRF release. According to Schneck, these represent “a severe escalation of India’s efforts to silence religious minorities and human rights defenders.”

Source: RT

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

India: Modi created a common enemy in Muslims and secular liberals

asadian

The presence of Iran’s Religious minorities in the city council became reinstated/ what was the fatwa of Ayatollah Sistani?

asadian

Hindu nationalists in India use hate politics to scapegoat religious minorities

asadian

Christian preachers’ disappearance in Malaysia stokes fears of crackdown on religious minorities

Yahya

Vulnerable minorities in Muslim lands must be protected

Yahya

Islam stands for religious freedom – Conference in Morocco discusses religious minorities and tolerance

Yahya

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.