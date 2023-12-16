Israeli air raids continue to target south Gaza

SHAFAQNA- Israeli air raids continue to pound south Gaza, including Khan Younis, Deir el-Balah, and Rafah.

About 20 Palestinians have been killed in the past few hours. Air raids on Rafah, designated a “safe area” by Israel, continue. Ahli Arab Hospital has also been hit.

In the north, attacks on medical facilities have not stopped. Israeli forces again stormed the Kamal Adwan Hospital where thousands of residents are taking shelter and there are images of bodies being shown on national media.

Medical workers are terrified by the siege – a violation of the principles of international law. Palestinians have also been arrested and taken to undisclosed locations for interrogation.

Source: Al Jazeera

