English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Other News

Israeli air raids continue to target south Gaza

0
Israeli air raids continue to target south Gaza

SHAFAQNA- Israeli air raids continue to pound south Gaza, including Khan Younis, Deir el-Balah, and Rafah.

About 20 Palestinians have been killed in the past few hours. Air raids on Rafah, designated a “safe area” by Israel, continue. Ahli Arab Hospital has also been hit.

In the north, attacks on medical facilities have not stopped. Israeli forces again stormed the Kamal Adwan Hospital where thousands of residents are taking shelter and there are images of bodies being shown on national media.

Medical workers are terrified by the siege – a violation of the principles of international law. Palestinians have also been arrested and taken to undisclosed locations for interrogation.

Source:  Al Jazeera

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Al Jazeera: Houthis in Oman-mediated talks over Red Sea ‘operations’

leila yazdani

EU slams Israeli attacks on journalists

nasibeh yazdani

UNRWA chief: Gaza fight is media war

leila yazdani

Israeli sniper kills two Christian women in Gaza church

nafiseh yazdani

WHO: Gaza only has 11 semi-functional hospitals remaining out of 36

leila yazdani

Streets in Gaza become open-air gravesites

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.