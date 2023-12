SHAFAQNA- The Maryland office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) received 220 complaints of anti-Muslim bias incidents since October 9.

The office said 32 percent of the anti-Muslim incidents happened in schools and 13 percent of them were workplace related.

This incident comes as Muslims, Arabs, and Palestinians across the United States report a surge in anti-Muslim and anti-Arab hate since October 7.

source:IQNA