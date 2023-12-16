Iraq: Production capacity of 50,000 barrels of fuel oil per day

SHAFAQNA-Today Saturday, the Undersecretary of the Iraqi Ministry of Oil for Refining Affairs, Hamid Younis, announced the fourth refining unit at the South Refineries Company has been successfully activated, and fuel oil production has commenced with a daily capacity of 50,000 barrels.

In an official statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), the Undersecretary of the Ministry expressed : “These projects were achieved through national efforts, and thanks to the support of Prime Minister Muhammad Shiaa Al-Sudani and the diligent follow-up of the Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Affairs and the Minister of Oil, which translates what was stated in The government program is on the ground,” stressing that “this achievement is a source of pride for the refinery sector and the oil sector in general.”

Source: INA

www.shafaqna.com