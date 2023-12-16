Premier League: Stopping a match due a player’s heart attack

SHAFAQNA- The English Premier League match between Bournemouth and Luton Town in the 17th week was brought to a halt as Tom Lockyer, the captain of Luton Town, suffered a heart attack during the game.

The match, which was tied at 1-1 until the 60th minute, came to a halt when Lockyer fell to the ground. Subsequently, the referee instructed the players to head back to the locker room after a 5-minute delay.

Just minutes after the occurrence, the BBC website confirmed that the player remained conscious in the tunnel and was responsive to medical professionals, fortunately.

Source: Fars news

