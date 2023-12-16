English
Euro Med calls for international investigation on Israeli atrocities at Kamal Adwan Hospital

SHAFAQNA- The Euro Med Human Rights Monitor has urged for an independent global inquiry into the Israeli military’s act of burying Palestinian civilians, who were wounded and displaced, alive in the courtyard of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia. The hospital had suffered a nine-day blockade, raids, and gruesome acts of violence.

In a statement released on Saturday, Euro Med reported that it obtained accounts and details from medical and media professionals, confirming that Israeli military bulldozers had buried Palestinians alive within the hospital grounds before leaving on Saturday morning.

Source: Palinfo

